Al Rawabi School For Girls Officially Renewed For a Second Season

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Netflix officially renews Al Rawabi School For Girls for a second season.

Earlier today, Netflix MENA released a teaser trailer of the second season of the show, the clip featured the school's theme song, and students walking into the gate to start a new school year.

The caption read: ' we will hear the school's anthem once again, Al Rawabi school for girls season 2'

The director of the series, Tima Al Shomali, took to her own facebook page to update fans of the show with the exciting news.

Shomali posted a picture of the script, it read: Al Rawabi School For Girls, season 2, episode 1, written and directed by Tima Al Shomali.

Lead actress Joanna Arida, also took to her Instagram page to share with her 823K followers that her character Rania will be returning.

Arida wrote: 'AlRawabi School for Girls is officially renewed for a SECOND season!' and attached a 25 second teaser trailer.

Rakeen Saad and Andria Tayeh, who starred in the series, also updated their followers on the happy news.

AlRawabi School for Girls is a drama TV series, and was first aired on Netflix in August of 2021.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 1 trailer: