Altın Objektif Ödülleri (Golden Lens Awards) 2021 Winners

Organized by the Magazine Journalists Association, the 25th edition of Altın Objektif Ödülleri (Golden Lens Awards) has taken place in CVK Park Bosphorus Hotel Istanbul. The evening was hosted by Özge Özder and Hakan Bilgin, Sibel Can made her mark with her songs, with Turkcell as the main sponsor.
Here is the full list of award winners in Altın Objektif Ödülleri (Golden Lens Awards) 2021:
Brand Face of Turkey: Arcelik
Art Ambassador of Turkey: Haluk Bilginer
Drama Series of the Year: Kardeşlerim (My Brothers)
Female Drama Series Actor of the Year: Alina Boz - Maraşlı
Drama Series Actor of the Year Male: Feyyaz Duman - Baraj
Romantic Comedy Series of the Year: Aşk Mantık İntikam (Love Logic Revenge)
Romantic Comedy Series Actress of the Year Female: Burcu Özberk
Romantic Series Actor of the Year Male: İlhan Şen
Action Series of the Year: Ramo – ShowTV
Action Series Actor of the Year Male: Murat Yıldırım
Action Drama Series of the Year: Teşkilat (Agency)
Female Action Drama Series Actor of the Year: Deniz Baysal Yurtçu
Action Drama Series Actor of the Year Male: Çağlar Ertuğrul
Digital Platform Series of the Year: Bir Başkadır (It's Another)
Female Digital Platform Series Actor of the Year: Öykü Karayel
Digital Platform Series Actor of the Year Male: Fatih Artman
Day of the Year: Didem Yılmaz – Show TV
Daytime Newsletter Program of the Year: Saynur Tezel – Günün Nabzı – Haber Global
Current Program of the Year: Your Life is in Your Hands – Osman Müftüoğlu / Melda Yücel
Economic Program of the Year: Güzem Yılmaz – Market Screen – Bloomberg HT
Sports Discussion Program of the Year: Team Play A Spor – Levent Tüzümen
Comedy Program of the Year: Güldür Güldür (Laugh is Laugh) – Show TV
Social Responsibility Project Ambassador of the Year: Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ
Rap Song of the Year: Sefo – Bilmem Mi (I Don't Know)
Song of the Year: Ah Ellerim Kırılaysı (Oh My Hands Crumbly) – Tuğçe Kandemir
Commentator of the Year Pop Woman: Ziynet Sali
Commentator of the Year Pop Male: Mustafa Ceceli
Arabesque Fantasy Commentator of the Year: Ebru Yaşar
Project Album of the Year 2021: Emir Ersoy 1977 and Jeruselam East & West Orkestrası
Breakthrough Commentator of the Year: Sakiler – Dünyadan Uzak (Far From The World)
Newscaster of the Year Female: Hilal Özdemir
Newscaster of the Year Male: Deniz Bayramoğlu
Program Presenter of the Year Female: Pelin Çift – TRT 1
Program Presenter of the Year Male: Kenan İmirzalıoğlu - ATV
News Discussion Program Woman of the Year: Afşin Yurdakul – HT 360 - Habertürk
News Discussion Program Male of the Year: Ahmet Hakan – Tarafsız Bölge – CNN Türk
Magazine Program of the Year: Pazar Sürprizi – Show TV – Buse İskenderoğlu
MGD 25th Anniversary Special Award: Sibel Can
Actor of the Year Male: Erdal Beşikçioğlu
Actress of the Year Female: Songül Öden
Play of the Year: Lal Hayal
Best Series of the Year: Masumlar Apartmanı (Innocents Apartment)
Best TV Series Actress of the Year, Female: Ezgi Mola
Best Series Actor of the Year, Male: Birkan Sokullu
