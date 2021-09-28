Altın Objektif Ödülleri (Golden Lens Awards) 2021 Winners

Organized by the Magazine Journalists Association, the 25th edition of Altın Objektif Ödülleri (Golden Lens Awards) has taken place in CVK Park Bosphorus Hotel Istanbul. The evening was hosted by Özge Özder and Hakan Bilgin, Sibel Can made her mark with her songs, with Turkcell as the main sponsor.

Here is the full list of award winners in Altın Objektif Ödülleri (Golden Lens Awards) 2021:

Brand Face of Turkey: Arcelik

Art Ambassador of Turkey: Haluk Bilginer

Drama Series of the Year: Kardeşlerim (My Brothers)

Female Drama Series Actor of the Year: Alina Boz - Maraşlı

Drama Series Actor of the Year Male: Feyyaz Duman - Baraj

Romantic Comedy Series of the Year: Aşk Mantık İntikam (Love Logic Revenge)

Romantic Comedy Series Actress of the Year Female: Burcu Özberk

Romantic Series Actor of the Year Male: İlhan Şen

Action Series of the Year: Ramo – ShowTV

Action Series Actor of the Year Male: Murat Yıldırım

Action Drama Series of the Year: Teşkilat (Agency)

Female Action Drama Series Actor of the Year: Deniz Baysal Yurtçu

Action Drama Series Actor of the Year Male: Çağlar Ertuğrul

Digital Platform Series of the Year: Bir Başkadır (It's Another)

Female Digital Platform Series Actor of the Year: Öykü Karayel

Digital Platform Series Actor of the Year Male: Fatih Artman

Day of the Year: Didem Yılmaz – Show TV

Daytime Newsletter Program of the Year: Saynur Tezel – Günün Nabzı – Haber Global

Current Program of the Year: Your Life is in Your Hands – Osman Müftüoğlu / Melda Yücel

Economic Program of the Year: Güzem Yılmaz – Market Screen – Bloomberg HT

Sports Discussion Program of the Year: Team Play A Spor – Levent Tüzümen

Comedy Program of the Year: Güldür Güldür (Laugh is Laugh) – Show TV

Social Responsibility Project Ambassador of the Year: Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ

Rap Song of the Year: Sefo – Bilmem Mi (I Don't Know)

Song of the Year: Ah Ellerim Kırılaysı (Oh My Hands Crumbly) – Tuğçe Kandemir

Commentator of the Year Pop Woman: Ziynet Sali

Commentator of the Year Pop Male: Mustafa Ceceli

Arabesque Fantasy Commentator of the Year: Ebru Yaşar

Project Album of the Year 2021: Emir Ersoy 1977 and Jeruselam East & West Orkestrası

Breakthrough Commentator of the Year: Sakiler – Dünyadan Uzak (Far From The World)

Newscaster of the Year Female: Hilal Özdemir

Newscaster of the Year Male: Deniz Bayramoğlu

Program Presenter of the Year Female: Pelin Çift – TRT 1

Program Presenter of the Year Male: Kenan İmirzalıoğlu - ATV

News Discussion Program Woman of the Year: Afşin Yurdakul – HT 360 - Habertürk

News Discussion Program Male of the Year: Ahmet Hakan – Tarafsız Bölge – CNN Türk

Magazine Program of the Year: Pazar Sürprizi – Show TV – Buse İskenderoğlu

MGD 25th Anniversary Special Award: Sibel Can

Actor of the Year Male: Erdal Beşikçioğlu

Actress of the Year Female: Songül Öden

Play of the Year: Lal Hayal

Best Series of the Year: Masumlar Apartmanı (Innocents Apartment)

Best TV Series Actress of the Year, Female: Ezgi Mola

Best Series Actor of the Year, Male: Birkan Sokullu