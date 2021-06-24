Golden Wings Awards Highlights: Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Chemistry Steals the Spotlight (Video)

Last night was a big night for elegant couple #HanKer.

Turkish actors, lovers and co-stars Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel were nominated for GAÜ Golden Wings Awards - Dijital İçerik Ödülleri 2020 (Digital Content Awards 2020).

The elegant couple, who play Serkan Bolat and Eda Yıldız in Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door) aired on FOX TV, has arrived to the ceremony held at Girne Amerikan Üniversitesi (Girne American University) located in Kyrenia, a city in the northern area of Cyprus, and sat next to each other.

Beautiful Hande sported white hot shorts and matched them with dramatically puffed-sleeve top.

As for handsome Kerem, the actor put on a casual dark grey suit with a white top, as he and girlfriend Hande posed for cameras.

During the event, Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel were awarded The Best Male and Female Actors Of The Year, selected by fans as they voted prior to the ceremony.

According to GAU Golden Wings official website, 'The award ceremony is held in order to reward the achievements of those who contribute to the development of the digital age we live in. Influencers will receive their awards at the ceremony, which is determined by the votes of our students and the public.'

Since they declared their relationship officially during April Maldives trip, Hande and Kerem do not shy away to pack on the PDA.

And last night was a treat to HanKer fans, as they were able to spot several intimate moments between their favorite couple.

One specific video went viral on social media of Hande and Kerem, as actors were sitting and dancing in the audience, and Bürsin's focus was only on Erçel.

The beautiful Turkish couple couldn't keep their eyes off each other even on the red carpet, as they were chatting while journalists were waiting to take pictures of them. One journalist was even heard saying: "Hello, we're here".

And let's not forget the moment when Kerem held Hande's hand as the duo descended the stage after receiving the awards.







