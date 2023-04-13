Amanda Bynes released from mental hospital

ALBAWABA - Amanda Bynes has been reportedly released from a psychiatric hold.

Almost 3 weeks ago, actress Amanda Bynes has been held at a mental hospital for treatment after being under some sort of psychosis.

According to TMZ, Bynes was released on Monday from the facility she was in, which is located in Southern California.

The staff at the mental hospital reportedly believe that Bynes was ready to go back to her life.

Sources claim that the former actress will live in her own house, and will be living independently after 9 years in a conservatorship.