  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Amanda Bynes released from mental hospital

Amanda Bynes released from mental hospital

Published April 13th, 2023 - 11:04 GMT
Amanda Bynes released from mental hospital
Bynes was ready to go back to her life. 

ALBAWABA - Amanda Bynes has been reportedly released from a psychiatric hold.

Also ReadAmanda Bynes on psychiatric hold after naked walk Amanda Bynes on psychiatric hold after naked walk

Almost 3 weeks ago, actress Amanda Bynes has been held at a mental hospital for treatment after being under some sort of psychosis.

According to TMZ, Bynes was released on Monday from the facility she was in, which is located in Southern California. 

The staff at the mental hospital reportedly believe that Bynes was ready to go back to her life. 

Sources claim that the former actress will live in her own house, and will be living independently after 9 years in a conservatorship.

 

Tags:Amanda Bynes

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...