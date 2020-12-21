  1. Home
Amandine Petit Crowned Miss France 2021 Without an Audience While Dazzling in Lebanese Ziad Nakad Designed Gown

Published December 21st, 2020 - 09:25 GMT
Belle Amandine Petit, 23, a candidate from Normandy, was crowned Miss France 2021 in a different kind of ceremony; without a live audience due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The ceremony was held  on December the 19th to mark the pageant centenary.

Petit is 175 cm tall, and she holds a master's degree in management of social structures.

Amandine Petit has competed against 28 contestants, whose ages ranged from 18 to 24 years.

The new Miss France dazzled in a gown that was designed by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad.

After this coronation, Amandine will represent France in Miss Universe and Miss World 2021 competitions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

