Amar Takes off Her Clothes and Posts Picture in Underwear

Lebanese performer Amar does not seem to stop posting bold images.





The Lebanese beauty shows her body through images on social media, ignoring all the negative comments, criticism and abusive comments by her followers.

Amar posted a new photo, in which she is taking off her clothes with her underwear showing, which led to lots of criticism.

In another story, Amar can currently be seen in the film "Hamlet Faroon" (The Pharaoh Campaign) in which she plays the role of an Arab girl kidnapped by foreigners and sent to Iraq.