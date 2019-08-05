Amar Takes off Her Clothes and Posts Picture in Underwear

  1. Home
Zaid Bawab

Published August 5th, 2019 - 09:17 GMT
Amar posted a new photo in which she is taking off her clothes (Source: singeramar - Instagram)
Lebanese performer Amar does not seem to stop posting bold images.


The Lebanese beauty shows her body through images on social media, ignoring all the negative comments, criticism and abusive comments by her followers.

Amar posted a new photo, in which she is taking off her clothes with her underwear showing, which led to lots of criticism.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mycalvins🔥

A post shared by 𝓐𝓶𝓪𝓻 (@singeramar) on

In another story, Amar can currently be seen in the film "Hamlet Faroon" (The Pharaoh Campaign) in which she plays the role of an Arab girl kidnapped by foreigners and sent to Iraq.


