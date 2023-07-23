Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp coming to Netflix

ALBAWABA - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard is coming to Netflix soon.

The infamous trial between actors and exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be showcased in a documentary that will be released on Netflix on August 16.

The documentary will be directed by Emma Cooper who previously worked on "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes", "The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann" and "Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator".

In the trial, Depp won the case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the jury awarded him $15 million in damages.

Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit.

On the other hand, the jury awarded Amber Heard an amount of 2 million dollars in compensatory damages.

After the trial ended the court proved that Amber did in fact forge evidence, faked injuries, edited photos, and lied about Johnny abusing her.

Heard had countersued for $100 million and said she was only ever violent with Depp in self-defense or defense of her younger sister. Heard’s countersuit centered around three statements made by Johnny Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman in 2020 to the Daily Mail, in which he described Heard's allegations of abuse as a "hoax."

Depp’s legal team accused Heard of faking injuries and doctoring photos of herself with bruises in a yearslong attempt to gain a financial advantage in a divorce. Heard denied ever staging or doctoring photos in her abuse allegations.