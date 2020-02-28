'America's Got Talent' Picks Sofia Vergara to be a Judge

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara will be a judge on the summer edition of the competition series America's Got Talent, NBC announced Thursday.

The Season 15 judges' panel will also include Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Terry Crews is returning as host.

"Sofia's infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry. As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT's transformative stage," Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Cowell, Mandel, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union were the judges for Season 14.

It was first reported in November that Union and Hough were not invited back for Season 15.

Union has said she complained about racism on the show's set prior to being fired.

The network responded that it is taking Union's concerns seriously and remains "committed to ensuring a respectful workplace."