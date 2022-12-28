Amr Diab wishes his fans a happy new year and releases Single.

  1. Home
Published December 28th, 2022 - 04:11 GMT
We are only a few days away from saying goodbye to 2022, and on this occasion, Amr Diab sent out a message to his followers on Instagram
Amr, who just wrote "Single" on the video he uploaded, seemed to want to wish his followers A gift for new Year at the start of the year 2023

ALBAWABA- We are only a few days away from saying goodbye to 2022, and on this occasion, Amr Diab sent out a message to his followers on Instagram, wishing them all a "Happy New Year."

Amr Diab, who just wrote "Single" on the video he uploaded, seemed to want to wish his followers A gift for new Year at the start of the year 2023. He accompanied the welcome with a little video of him performing the words to a new song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few hours later, the poet Bahaa El-Din revealed the song's title, Single, which Amr Diab had alluded to in his video. Bahaa El-Din Mohamed then wrote "single" on Instagram.

Amr Diab adopted the appearance of spur chic for the clothing he chose for the picture of the new song, and he appeared in the video he associated with the promotion of his new effort sporting a new look. He donned glasses with an elegant black frame.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri
 

