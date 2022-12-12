Meet Amr Diab's Daughter

  1. Home
Published December 12th, 2022 - 05:58 GMT
Amr Diab made a cameo in the advertising while performing at one of his performances, and the surprise came in the form of Abdullah,
Amr Diab's concert was notable for his daughter "Kenzi "'s to be with him in a unique and special way.

ALBAWABA- Amr Diab had a massive concert last evening, Sunday, in the Qatari capital, Doha, as a part of the "MDL Beast" festival, where he performed a selection of his most well-known songs in front of a sizable audience.

Amr Diab's concert was notable for his daughter "Kenzi "'s to be with him in a unique and special way. She appeared next to him backstage as a sort of support, interacted with his songs throughout the performance, and even took some commemorative pictures.

During his concert in Doha, Amr Diab sang a range of songs, including "Law Atsab," "Alhoot," "enta el haz," "Qamarin," "Laily Nahari," "Nour Al-Ain," "Alam Allah," "Yataloam," and "Tamli Maak."

 

Amr Diab made a cameo in the advertising while performing at one of his performances, and the surprise came in the form of Abdullah, who followed his father and sang along with the lyrics that were dedicated to him.

Al-Hadba interacts with his audience while singing his new song, "w bahebk," which was written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar, composed by Mohamed Yahya, and distributed by Adel Haqqi. Amr Diab's son Abdullah made an appearance in a special advertisement for one of his father's songs, appearing standing behind the stage.

Amr Diab is the first performer in Egypt and the Arab world to reach this milestone, according to a recent announcement from Anghami, whose songs have been listened to more than one billion times.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri


 

