Amy Samir Ghanem Posts Heartbreaking Note on Mother Dalal Abdel Aziz's Hospital Room (Picture)

Egyptian actress Amy Samir Ghanem has sparked fans emotions and sadness after she posted a note on the door of her mother's hospital room, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, which she published a picture of on Instagram.

The note on Dalal's door said: "The patient does not know anything about her husband," In reference to her husband Samir Ghanem's death.

A large number of the Ghanems fans have circulated the picture, expressing their deep sadness of the difficult period the family is going through, and the sad circumstances that surround them after they were the main source of happiness, joy and laughter for the Arab public.

Fans and the public also supported Amy and sister Donia, wishing a speedy recovery for their mother, Dalal Abdel Aziz, including their colleague, young artist, "Ali Al-Tayeb"; As he pointed out on his page on Instagram that this paper was hung on Dalal Abdel Aziz's room, to prevent the news of her husband's death from reaching her from any of the hospital staff.

Amy Samir Ghanem has recently published a picture in which she asked the public to pray for her mother, artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, who recently recovered from Coronavirus, but suffers from complications caused by the virus.

Dalal Abdel Aziz had contracted Coronavirus while filming Alam Muwazi (The Parallel World) series with daughter Donia Samir Ghanem, and despite her negative swab, she is still in the hospital after suffering from complications caused by the virus, while her husband artist Samir Ghanem passed away on the 20th From last May, after a struggle with Covid-19 and its complications.