Dalal Abdel Aziz Still DOES NOT Know of Her Husband Samir Ghanem's Death Because of Her Critical Health Condition

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz has been admitted to the hospital a month ago on April 30 when she contracted Coronavirus.

Dalal Abdel Aziz's health condition was unstable and entered a critical stage.

However, in the latest developments, head of Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus, Dr. Hossam Hosni, revealed, on Saturday evening, that Abdel Aziz is still under health follow-up.

Hosni added that Dalal needs high doses of oxygen, despite her recovery from Coronavirus, wishing a speedy recovery for her, and for all patients.

Recently, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz has been suffering from several complications of Covid-19, such as lung infection, and she needs a period and intensive treatment in order to overcome this critical stage.

Her daughter Donia Samir Ghanem's husband, Rami Radwan, also revealaed that Dalal is in a critical stage, despite the negative swab she lately took.

The official in charge of the medical file in the Syndicate of Acting Professions, artist Nihal Anbar, revealed last Thursday that Dalal Abdel Aziz's condition is somewhat stable, and her condition is gradually improving, and she called on everyone to pray for her.

Few days ago, Ramy Radwan revealed that his family has hid the news of death of his father-in-law, artist Samir Ghanem, from his wife actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, through several tricks, such as putting her phones away and shutting down the TV.

Radwan added, during his show “DMC Eveneing”: "Dalal Abdulaziz’s condition is still as it is, as she has only recovered from Coronavirus, but the consequences of the disease are many, and more severe and fierce than the period of infection with the virus.”

Radwan indicated that, upon the death of Samir Ghanem, they decided to hide the news from Dalal, and she still does not know about the death of her husband in order to save her health from deteriorating.