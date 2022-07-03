And That's a Wrap! Neslihan Atagül's 'Aaahh Belinda' Finishes Filming

With the wrap of Aaahh Belinda, actress Neslihan Atagül shares behind the seen snaps from the set.

Neslihan Atagül took to her Instagram account to share a series of snaps from the set of the new remake of the unforgettable movie of Turkish cinema Aaah Belinda.



She captioned the post: ' Aaahh Belinda! I'd like to thank all the team who supported me and everyone who contributed. I'm truly glad to having you! You all were fantastic...'

In the series of images, the Turkish star can bee seen sitting on her own director's chair, with her name printed on it, other snaps show Neslihan Atagül and director Deniz Yorulmazer discussing the movie, other snaps feature the cast of the movie in bathroom stalls, and around the movie set.

And one picture was a selfie that features Neslihan Atagül alongside video creator Metehan Ağaoğlu, where the duo appear to be in a car.