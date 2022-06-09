Neslihan Atagül Wants More Fame For Her Husband Kadir Doğulu

Turkish actress Neslihan Atagül is aiming to increase the fan base for her husband actor Kadir Doğulu.

Neslihan Atagül has been the star in the Turkish media for her successful movies and TV shows, however, her husband, Kadir Doğulu has not been that successful in his projects, and for that reason, Atagül is helping her husband increase his fan base.

And Neslihan Atagul wants to bring back the glories of the past through a new series that will bring the couple together, it is worth noting that they met for the first time on the set of the series “Hawa al-Ruh”.

The couple will meet in a new series adapted from the novel “At the End of the Night” by Turkish writer Breda Jalal, and Kadir Doğlu is betting a lot on him, especially that his heroine is Neslihan, who succeeded in almost all of her acting works.



the latest Neslihan work was “The Ambassador’s Daughter” who achieved high viewing rates, becoming Her presence in any work that would make it successful, and thus the production company guarantees the profit and reassures itself that the series will not lose to its competitors.

And this time, Kadir's jealousy for his wife will disappear because he is the hero of the series, unlike what happened in her series "Blind Love", in which the Turkish actor Burak Özçivit starred with her, and at that time it was reported that Kadir was jealous of Neslihan from Burak, and some problems occurred.

So, bringing the duo together with acting again is exciting, and is expected to increase Kadir Doğlu's popularity.