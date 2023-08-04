Andrew Tate house arrest order lifted

ALBAWABA - Controversial American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate won an appeal to have house arrest order lifted.

Romanian court gave Andrew Tate freedom from house arrests pending his trial on rape and human trafficking charges, however, he won't be able to leave Romania.

According to Tate's spokesperson, the influencer and his brother Tristan, who were serving a house arrest since March and were charged in June, will be able move freely around Bucharest and the surrounding district where they live.

Tristan Tate (C), the brother of the controversial influencer Andrew, arrives at the Municipal Court of Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

Andrew Tate and his brother deny the rape and human trafficking charges.

BBC reported that if they ever tried to breake Romanian court rules it will lead to them returning to house arrest, or preventative detention.