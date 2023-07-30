People split on Andrew Tate's $90 comic book

ALBAWABA- Andrew Tate announced on his official Twitter (now known as X) account the release of his new "Top G" comic book series.

The story will follow him and his brother, Tristan Tate taking on the Matrix. People on the internet are split on the announcement with some in support and others opposing the comic book.

(By DNG Comics)

Andrew Tate's Top G comic book will cost a whopping $97 making it more of a collectible item than an ordinary comic book hence its insane price tag.

Top G and Comic should never be in the same sentence together 😭 they just contradict one another — miles 🐓 (@itzmilxs) July 28, 2023

A Twitter user (now known as X) expressed their view on the comic saying that Top G and comics should never be in the same sentence.

(X.com)

Another X user voiced his opinion on the comic book calling Andrew Tate a hypocrite after he trash-talked people for loving comics and anything pop culture related.

They also expressed negative comments on Top G saying "I can already tell this comic will suck and be self-centered on him and how he is a Top G".

(X.com)

Liam Hayne commented on Dexterto's Tweet that he is not surprised that people will buy DNG Comics' Top G saying that it is crazy.

After voicing his opinion about the comic, Liam got banned by the official Andrew Tate account.

Top G's feedback was not all negative

(X.com)

A fan reviewed the Top G comic giving it a very high rating of 9.5/10 and comparing Andrew Tate to Marvel's Tony Stark (Also known as Iron Man) and Moon Knight.

Sneako reading the Top G comic! pic.twitter.com/HFlnqGHNID — Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) July 28, 2023

Sneako is a controversial YouTuber and streamer known for his insane takes on social media sites. It is not new that Sneako supported Andrew Tate and his controversial opinions from the start.

He Tweeted about reading Andrew Tate's comic on his Sneako Updates account saying "Sneako reading the Top G comic!".

You can buy Andrew Tate's Top G on the official DNG Comics site