Angela Bechara Mocks Child Support Paid by Ex Husband Wael Kfoury (Picture)

Wael Kfoury's ex-wife, Angela Bechara, has indirectly criticized the child support and alimony she recently received from Wael.

On Instagram Stories, Angela shared a picture of the paycheck she received from Kfoury in the amount of 6 million Lebanese Lira ($355).

Bechara commented on the paycheck: "When you get the child support in LL (rate 1.5)", then she added a laughing woman gif.

The reason behind Angela criticizing the amount of child support is that it's being paid in LL.

In August 2019, at the time Wael Kfoury and Angela Bechara agreed on child support, it was in the amount of $4,000, which is equal to LL 6,000,000.

But because of the dramatic drop in the exchange rate of Lebanese Lira, due to the hard hit Lebanon economy is taking, 6 million LL was equal to 355 US dollars at the time of releasing the check.

A number of followers saw Angela's reaction as a reflection of anger of the amount, which is not sufficient to secure the most basic needs for her two daughters, Michelle and Milan, in light of the current economic conditions in Lebanon and the deterioration of the value of lira.

While others confirmed that she was trying to demand the rights of her two daughters, especially in light of Kfoury's claimed new relationship with Shana Abood.