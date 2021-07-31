Angelina Jolie Makes the Most of the European Heatwave

She's making the most of the European heatwave, having enjoyed some time in Paris with her children only last week.

And Angelina Jolie, 46, commanded attention in a loose-fitting grey dress on Friday as she headed to a restaurant via a water taxi in Venice.

Currently staying at the Cipriani Hotel, where one night at the five-star hotel can set guests back by up to €7,595, the age-defying beauty certainly turned heads in the plunging number.

The Hollywood actress accentuated her dazzling outfit with a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag and, having just left an art exhibition, clutched a programme from the showing.

Elevating her height with a pair of tan leather wedges, the three-time Academy Award winner accessorised her look with a timeless pair of silver ear studs and wore a black face mask to protect those around her.

Angelina had tied her sleek, brown tresses into a middle-parting ponytail for the outing and accentuated her high cheekbones with a contoured makeup look.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient was helped into the water taxi by a male aid and she made sure to pucker up her lips to check that her makeup had remained flawless once she sat down.

Before the Tomb Raider actress arrived in the city of love, she had been enjoying a break in France with her daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, as well as her son Knox, 13, before jetting off to Italy.

The daughter of actor Jon Voight also shares daughter Vivienne, 13, and son Maddox, 19, with her former husband Brad Pitt.

She was spotted as she touched down in Venice looking typically chic in a stone trench in a stone trench coat and a heavy-duty handbag in a matching shade.

Angelina was accompanied by her daughter Shiloh, who donned a pair of loose stone trousers, well-worn black sneakers with white laces along with a black hoodie.

The 15-year-old wore a delicate red-and-pink belt, had her hair tied up into a ponytail and wore a reusable face mask.

Her mum told Vanity Fair in 2010 interview that Shiloh has been experimenting with her gender since she was just three.

'She wants to be a boy,' Angelina said.

'So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boy clothes. She thinks she's one of her brothers.'

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 citing 'irreconcilable differences' and it was finalised in 2019. The former pair have been in a lengthy custody battle with the actress wanting sole custody and Brad fighting for joint.

Last month, Angelina was reportedly left 'bitterly disappointed' after a court awarded joint custody to her ex Brad, a decision was allegedly set to contest in early July.

Legal experts in Los Angeles told DailyMail.com in March that the pair have each spent over $1 million in legal costs already - and said the custody battle could go on for six more years.

Despite the drama, Angelina has reportedly set her sights on finding love again, with the actress rumoured to have been 'spotted on another secret date' with The Weeknd at a private concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Images of the stars attending Mustafa's private concert appeared on the Instagram account Deuxmoi, which showed The Weeknd with a group of friends and Angelina sitting with daughters Shiloh and Zahara.

A Twitter fan account for the Blinding Lights singer, 31, also posted the images of Angelina with her kids and The Weeknd.

Earlier this month, the actress and The Weekend set the internet into a frenzy after they were seen dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and they have continued to heat up speculation with their latest outing.

While an insider told The Sun the pair are just 'just friends' now, the singer 'made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her' for years.