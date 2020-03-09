Angelina Jolie Wants People to Value Girls

The 'Maleficent' actress - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt - wants to see the world "care" for young girls, in order to see them grow "stronger" and "healthier".



Angelina revealed her eldest daughter Zahara and youngest daughter Vivienne have both recently been in hospital to undergo operations, and couldn't believe how helpful they were to each other.



In an essay for TIME magazine which marked International Women's Day on Sunday (08.03.20), Angelina wrote: "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery.



"They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write.



"My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time. I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love."



The 44-year-old actress emphasised the importance of "appreciating" the softness of young girls, rather than "abusing" it.



She added: "So my wish on this day is that we value girls. Care for them. And know that the stronger they grow, the healthier they will be and the more they will give back to their family and community."



And Angelina finished her essay by encouraging girls to "fight on" and to never let others try to tell them they're not "precious and special".



She wrote: "My message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward.



"Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal."