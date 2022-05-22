Angham Recovers Amid Hand and Shoulder Surgery

  1. Home
Angham is currently recovering following surgery
Angham shares a thank you statement to her followers.

Last week, Egyptian artist Angham underwent surgery in the shoulder and hand.

And the singer is not set to have a recovering period that is long and will extend until the middle of next summer.

In addition to taking extra care, Angham will be need physiotherapy to deal with the severe pain, and to help her move her hand better.

The 50-year-old took to her Instagram to thank her followers for their continuous support, she wrote: Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind words, and well wishes'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added: ' your prayers and care have helped me deal with the pain I suffered, I am grateful for you, my family and my friends for standing by my side through this difficult time'

''Thank you again, may god keep you safe and give you strength'' she added.

 

 


