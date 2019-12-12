Video: Angie Khoury Fires Gun in the Air, Gets Tattoos on Her Back & Takes Naked Bathtub Photo

A Twitter fan account named @iAngieKhoury tweeted a new video of Syrian singer Angie Khoury, whose real name is Najwa Khaliq Allah.

The singer was filmed firing a gun in the air at night time. She was heard screaming "oppa" at the end of the clip which gained 75.7K views in less than 14 hours.

اضرب وريح تصيح pic.twitter.com/bDEp2wSn4O — انجي خوري - Angie Khoury (@iAngieKhoury) December 11, 2019

Whoever is running the @iAngieKhoury Twitter account seems to be a huge fan of the singer. They also published a video of Angie getting a new tattoo on her back that received 81K views.

Another controversial shot was published of Angie, naked in the bathtub, covering herself with foam only.