Video: Angie Khoury Fires Gun in the Air, Gets Tattoos on Her Back & Takes Naked Bathtub Photo

Published December 12th, 2019 - 10:41 GMT
Angie was firing in open air using a shooter at night
Angie was firing in open air using a shooter at night (Source: @angie.khouryy Instagram)

A Twitter fan account named @iAngieKhoury tweeted a new video of Syrian singer Angie Khoury, whose real name is Najwa Khaliq Allah.

The singer was filmed firing a gun in the air at night time. She was heard screaming "oppa" at the end of the clip which gained 75.7K views in less than 14 hours.

Whoever is running the @iAngieKhoury Twitter account seems to be a huge fan of the singer. They also published a video of Angie getting a new tattoo on her back that received 81K views.

Another controversial shot was published of Angie, naked in the bathtub, covering herself with foam only.

Angie Khoury Completely NAKED in a Threesome With a Man and a Woman! (Pictures)
Is she the Lesbian Version of Mia Khalifa? Syrian Singer Confesses: I Love to be With Blonde Western Girls! (Video)

