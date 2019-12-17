  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Angie Khoury Under Fire Again.. Singer Amar Exposes New Porn Images of Her!

Angie Khoury Under Fire Again.. Singer Amar Exposes New Porn Images of Her!

Published December 17th, 2019 - 08:26 GMT
Amar made her point clear by posting 2 snippets (Source: @angie__khoury and @singeramar Instagram)
Amar made her point clear by posting 2 snippets (Source: @angie__khoury and @singeramar Instagram)

A sex tape of Syrian singer Angie Khoury with a mysterious man has recently spread, and Lebanese Singer Amar threatened to reveal his identity if Angie ever tries to talk about her.

Amar made her point clearly by posting two snippets from Angie's porn video on Instagram Stories, and commented: "This is the video that I received. Show it up and show the room's details. You will only accept one year in prison."

In another image, Amar commented: "He's not Lebanese and you pretty much know it's a hand of a dark-skinned man. Remember that, you low life!"

Angie Khoury Completely NAKED in a Threesome With a Man and a Woman! (Pictures)

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...