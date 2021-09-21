Anil Çelik: Can Yaman Is Paving the Way to Other Turkish Actors on a European Level

Turkish actor and Can Yaman's co-star in Erkenci Kuş (Early Bird / DayDreamer) and Bay Yanlis (Mr. Wrong), Anil Çelik, has opened up in a recent interview about the relationship with Yaman and revealed that they are friends.

Can Yaman has been at the center of Gossip since the beginning of 2021, since he moved to Italy to continue his acting career in the country.

In a recent interview, Anil Çelik talked about the relationship with the DayDreamer star and confided to be a friend of him.

Anil Çelik who played CeyCey in Erkenci Kuş said that he is very happy with what is happening in Can's life. He also talked about his career and the characters he played in soap operas.

Can Yaman Is Friends With Anil Çelik Even Away From Set

Anil Çelik gave an exclusive interview for the official DayDreamer Magazine, where he also spoke about Can Yaman.

The two Turkish actors shared many moments together on the set of Mr. Wrong.

In addition to being colleagues, they became friends too. In this regard, in fact, Çelik declared: 'We are friends. I know Can is spending a lot of time in Italy right now.'

The Turkish actor also explained what friendship means to him, revealing: 'If you can get to know and understand a friend, how do you know and understand yourself? identify yourself with his life, then you are facing a real friendship.'

Anil Çelik and Can Yaman Feel and Write Each Other

Speaking of the geographical distance that currently separates him from Can Yaman, Anil Çelik said: 'He and I write and talk'.

Anil also expressed his opinion regarding the success that Yaman is achieving in Italy and said he is happy for his friend.

The Emre actor said in this regard, said: 'I am very happy for what is happening in his life and in his career.'

Can Yaman Could Pave the Way for Many Turkish Actors in Italy

Thanks to the popularity Can Yaman has achieved in Italy, Anil Çelik said he was confident about what might happen in the future with Turkish colleagues.

In fact, the CeyCey actor speculated that, thanks to his friend Yaman, opportunities could open up in Europe for other fellow actors as well.

In particular, Çelik said: 'I believe that the success of Can at the European level can pave the way for that of many other Turkish players.'

Regarding the soap Erkenci Kuş (Early Bird / DayDreamer), Anil confided that his favorite scene was that of the first meeting between Can and Sanem in the theater.

All that remains is to wait a little while to find out if Can Yaman and Anil Çelik, in addition to being friends away from the set, they will find themselves together again in some other work project.