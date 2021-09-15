Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi Reveal Their Characters Names and Pictures in Viola Come Il Mare

Viola Come Il Mare (Purple Like The Sea) leading actors, Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi, have revealed some details of the character they will play in the Italian show.

Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi have started to prepare for shooting Viola Come Il Mare (Purple Like The Sea), the new LuxVide TV series.

Former Miss Italy and the Turkish actor will play the roles of Viola and Francesco Demir, according to the posts they shared on social media.

Viola Come Il Mare Details

Filming the new LuxVide series will begin within a few days.

Can Yaman will play the role of the policeman, Francesco Demir. For the new show, Can debuted a new look.

The actor appears again with longer hair, as can be seen from the shots he is sharing on social media directly from the set.

The caption accompanying the new Instagram post while sporting sunglasses, Can Yaman wrote: 'Say hello to Francesco Demir'. The Turkish actor appears enthusiastic about this new, all-Italian experience.

The female protagonist of Viola Come Il Mare, who will play Viola, is former miss Italy, Francesca Chillemi.

Just like Can, Francesca also shared moments right from the set. Between the two there was a question and answer.

The actor, in fact, shared a story that depicts him standing in a corridor, writing: 'I'm waiting for Francesca Chillemi, but she's not there yet.' His set partner immediately shared the shot, and said: 'I don't believe you have already arrived, it's impossible.'

Then, Chillemi shared a new photo from the set with Can, and wrote "Viola and Francesco".

Shooting Viola Come Il Mare will begin in September 27 and planned to continue until January 2022.

Viola Come Il Mare (Purple Like The Sea) is a 12-episode detective adaptation. And once the project is over, Can Yaman will then begin shooting Sandokan.