Anne Hathaway Marks the 20th Anniversary of The Princess Diaries

Anne Hathaway is celebrating her career launching film on its 20th anniversary.

On Thursday the 38-year-old actress wished The Princess Diaries a 'Happy 20th Birthday' as she shared throwback snaps from set with notable cast members.

Dubbing the royal coming of age tale 'the film that launched a thousand sleepovers,' Hathaway's post reflected nostalgia for playing Mia Thermopolis when she was just 18-years-old.

A carousel of behind the scenes snaps from set included shots alongside Julie Andrews, Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, Sandra Oh and the late director Garry Marshall.

'Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs,' her caption read.

In the beloved film Hathaway plays Thermopolis — a quirky American high school student who discovers she has royal ties by way of her estranged grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (played by Andrews).

Faced with a decision to claim her inherited title — the Princess of Genovia — the movie follows Mia grappling with a royal life and showcases her journey being groomed for high society.

The movie was originally based on a 2000 book by Meg Cabot and the 2001 film went on to gross $165.3 million dollars at the box office.



The success of the first installment launched a second film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004, which showed the continuation of Mia's journey.

Speaking about the script in a 2019 PEOPLE interview, Hathaway called it 'electric.' 'Getting the script, it just had that feeling. I touched it, and it was electric.'

And reflecting on working with Marshall, she was immediately on board because he directed her favorite movie, Pretty Woman.

'Pretty Woman [was] my favorite movie growing up. I get to meet the director of that, how extraordinary,' she recalled, also adding: 'I got to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical.'

Of starring in the film she reflected on her good fortune. 'I live my life as if I've won the lottery.'

For a while now fans have been buzzing at the prospect of a third film — despite the fact that Marshall tragically passed away in 2016.

The Devil Wears Prada star revealed on a Watch What Happens Live episode with Andy Cohen two years ago that a script was ready to go, but expressed hesitation on behalf of the cast and crew on making sure it was 'perfect.'

'We don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it. I want to do it ... Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it.'

That same year she gave an interview with HER about a third movie and said 'I don't know.' 'We're just gonna have to see what Disney does next...It's all in Disney's court.'

Andrews — now 85-years-old — shared last spring that she had yet to see anything relative to a script and joked that she was 'getting old' and 'crotchety.'

'It's long been talked about but nothing has sort of been on my desk or anything like that,' she said during an episode of The Talk virtually. 'I think I would. I'm getting awfully old and crotchety.'

She continued: 'I'm not sure if it's the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in, just wait for that.'