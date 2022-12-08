Albawaba picks another top 5 mindfuck movies

ALBAWABA - Because you liked our previous top five mindfuck movies, here is another five carefully picked for your entertainment, and hopefully, to screw up your mind a little, or a lot.

Shutter Island



From the brilliant Martin Scorsese comes this mindfuck masterpiece. Let me ask you this, which would be worse, to live as a monster, or to die as a good man?



Trance



On the surface, this is a simple heist movie, but it quickly turns into a web of overlapping incidents and nothing is what it seems. Definitely a movie worth your while.



The machinist



Christian Bale had an iconic body transformation for the movie in which he lost more than 75 pounds for his role. A disturbing tale that is unraveled at the end of the movie, and we know how much you love this kind of films.





Inception



If you haven’t seen inception by now, it is ok as long as you start watching inception in the next 10 minutes. From the mind of Christopher Nolan, a movie that spawned countless infographics on the internet to be able to understand the level of detail and time dilation, and stages of dreams in the movie. This is an icon for mindfuck movies.

Fight club



The first rule of Fight Club is don’t talk about Fight Club, but the only thing left to do is recommend Fight Club to anyone with ears.

Munir Abumuhor