Breaking: The Weeknd Plays a Bella Hadid Apology Voicemail at Coachella

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia performed a closing performance for this year's Coachella The first weekend of Coachella 2022.

The performance was set in place of Kanye West who pulled out of the event last minute.

During The Weeknd's performance, he featured his ex-girlfriend but not in person, as fans were left surprised as the Save Your Tears hitmaker included a voicemail form the Palestinian model Bella Hadid during his outro.

In the voicemail, Bella Hadid's voice can be heard saying: 'Hey, it's me. I know it’s been a while but I was just thinking about you and I’m sorry about everything. I miss you.”

It is reported that this is not the first time the singer as included Bella in his work, as the model was part of the Dawn FM universe, where the lyrics 'Here We Go Again' is set to be about her.

Hadid and The Weeknd whose real name is Abel had an on-and-off relationship between 2015 and 2019.

“Your girlfriend’s tryna pair you with somebody more famous / But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless / Someone to take your pictures and frame it.” the lyrics continues.