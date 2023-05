ALBAWABA - Arab celebrities are making their way to France to attend the 76th Cannes film festival.



While the season has just begun, famous names have arrived on the red carpet looking glamorous, among them, Mona Zaki, Eleen Suliman, and Razane Jammal.



Here are the outfits that were worn by Arab celebrities wore as the festival began.





Mona Zaki in Zuhair Murad, source: Twitter

Eleen Suliman in Saramrad, Michael Cinco, Source: Instagram

Raya Abirachid in Gemy Maalouf, source: Facebook



Maya Diab in Jean Louis Sabaji , source: Instagram