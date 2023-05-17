Johnny Depp cries at Cannes Film Festival

ALBAWABA - Johnny Depp gets emotional at Cannes Film Festival.

American actor Johnny Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 after the premiere of his latest movie, the biographical drama, Jeanne Du Barry.

After videos of the standing ovation, the actor can be seen getting emotional as attendees cheered for his performance as he played the character of King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as "Jeanne du Barry" receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

Depp cried as he waved back to the audience applauding.

Depp was warmly greeted by the crowd, however, Cannes received backlash over the actor's presence amid the defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The festival's chief, Thierry Fremaux responded to the backlash by saying: "I don’t know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: it’s the freedom of thinking and the freedom of speech and act within a legal framework."

"If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn’t be here talking about it. As for the rest, I’m the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there’s one person in this world who didn’t find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it’s me. I don’t know what it’s about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor."