Arab's Got Talent Dance Group Winners Impress Britain’s Got Talent's Panel as Prime Minister of Lebanon Shares Tweet... Watch!

Last night, Lebanese dance group “Mayas” participated in Britain’s Got Talent 2019 The Champions as the title holder of the Arabs Got Talent 2019.





Mayyas, made up of 31 young Lebanese women, presented an exceptional performance to oriental music that impressed the judging panel, who praised the Middle Eastern ladies and gave them a standing ovation at the end of the show. The audience also confirmed their fascination with this international performance.

The Lebanese band did not qualify for the finals, but it undoubtedly raised the name of Lebanon in the talent show, to the point where Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri tweeted a video of the Lebanese dance group “Mayyas”, captioning it: “When the flag of Lebanon flutters”.

'Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions' features a selection of notable winners, finalists and participants from across the history of Britain's Got Talent and other international versions within the Got Talent franchise.