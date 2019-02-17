Arab's Got Talent First Episode of 2019 Review: Ali Jaber Hits the Golden Buzzer (Video)

the Golden Buzzer qualifies the contestant who gets it, to go directly to the final stage (Source: alimouinjaber - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Ali Jaber Follow >

Ali Jaber pressed the "Arabs Got Talent" golden buzzer after the amazing performance of the "Gallhum" Gymnastics team from Egypt, in the first episode of season 6 of 'Arab's Got Talent.'

This is the first time that Jabir presses the Golden Buzzer in the first episode in any "Arabs Got Talent" season, as he usually likes to press the button in the final episodes or auditions.

The athletes in the "Ghalhum Gymnastics" team got the golden buzzer hit deservedly, as, despite their large number on stage, their audition had no mistakes.

As soon as Jabir pressed the Golden Buzzer, Ahmed Hilmi assured the Egyptian contestants that he was preparing to press the button himself, but the Lebanese judge preceded him with this step.

For his part, Ali Jaber stressed that what they presented on the stage is unique, truly professional and worthy of the golden buzzer and asked them to continue their journey to the end of the program.

It is known that the Golden Buzzer qualifies the contestant who gets it, to go directly to the final stage without passing any further eliminations.