Are Ben and Jen Breaking up? Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Says Bennifer Won't Last

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa says Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's fairytale might not last long.



Ojani Noa was a waiter who won Jennifer's heart while working at a Miami restaurant, the couple tied the knot in 1997 and divorced a year later.



And now, 24 years later, Ojani revealed that he is happy for his ex-wife, but he claimed that this marriage is most likely prone to fail.

Jennifer Lopez and her first husband Ojani Noa, 1997

The 48-year-old said: ''I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last, Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is husband number four.

"I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life - when we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever."

And on Jennifer's Youtube channel, the singer and actor said: ''I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those," and it looks like Jenny From The Block is not counting Ojani as an ex-husband.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony — with whom she shares twins Max and Emme — from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and got engaged tohall of famer Alex Rodriguez in 2019.

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, and their twins, Max and Emme

Following her split from Ojani, the waiter attempted to have a career in film, and starred in a few movies, and worked as a producer at some point.

their split, Ojani attempted to have a career in film.

He appeared in movies in 2002, 2004 and 2007 and also worked as a producer.

Although they divorced in 1998, they pair remained friends for many years afterwards.

For more related news on Jennifer Lopez, click here

For more related news on Ben Affleck, click here