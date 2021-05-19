  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Are Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan Getting Married?

Are Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan Getting Married?

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 19th, 2021 - 10:19 GMT
Burak Deniz Didem Soydan Getting Married Evleniyor mu

Burak Deniz, the successful actor who shares the lead role with Alina Boz in Maraşlı series, continues his relationship with model Didem Soydan at full speed.

Also ReadCan Yaman and Burak Deniz in a Gay Role!Can Yaman and Burak Deniz in a Gay Role!

After the end of curfew in Turkey, the couple were seen shopping in a mall, and they looked cheerful and happy.

The stylish fashion sense of Burak and Didem caught the attention of their fans, and the press.

One reporter asked Burak Deniz: "Do you think of getting married?"

Burak Deniz did not answer the question, however he avoided it with a laugh, according to ABC Gazetesi.

Burak Deniz Didem Soydan Getting Married Evleniyor mu evlilik
 

Also ReadCan Yaman and Burak Deniz in a Gay Role!Happy Couple! Burak Deniz Shares This Photo With Girlfriend Didem Soydan Denying Alleged Rift

Separately, 3 actors bid farewell to Maraşlı  series starring Alina Boz and Burak Deniz; Kerem Atabeyoğlu, who played the character of Aziz, Cemil Büyükdöğerli as İlhan and Serhat Kılıç who played Necati.

In the meantime, Burak Deniz said goodbye to Kerem Atabeyoğlu by sharing a photo of him on Instagram Stories, after he appeared in front of the camera for 18 episodes.

Burak Deniz Kerem Atabeyoğlu Aziz Maraşlı

Tags:Burak DenizDidem SoydanTurkey

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...