Are Burak Deniz and Didem Soydan Getting Married?

Burak Deniz, the successful actor who shares the lead role with Alina Boz in Maraşlı series, continues his relationship with model Didem Soydan at full speed.

After the end of curfew in Turkey, the couple were seen shopping in a mall, and they looked cheerful and happy.

The stylish fashion sense of Burak and Didem caught the attention of their fans, and the press.

One reporter asked Burak Deniz: "Do you think of getting married?"

Burak Deniz did not answer the question, however he avoided it with a laugh, according to ABC Gazetesi.





Separately, 3 actors bid farewell to Maraşlı series starring Alina Boz and Burak Deniz; Kerem Atabeyoğlu, who played the character of Aziz, Cemil Büyükdöğerli as İlhan and Serhat Kılıç who played Necati.

In the meantime, Burak Deniz said goodbye to Kerem Atabeyoğlu by sharing a photo of him on Instagram Stories, after he appeared in front of the camera for 18 episodes.