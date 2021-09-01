Are Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Secretly Engaged?

Italian celebrity-gossip expert Alessandro Rosica has announced on social media that he has a new revelation about the co-stars of Erkenci Kuş (The Early Bird / Day Dreamer; Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, and followers speculate that they are secretly engaged.

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir have ended up at the center of gossip because of a scoop by Rosica.

A few days ago, Alessandro has announced on Instagram that on Thursday, September 2, he will talk about the stars of Erkenci Kuş - The wings of the dream, without adding further details.

The gossip expert asked his followers what they have in mind about the news he will confide later.

Fans of the two Turkish artists have speculated that Can and Demet are a couple.

Fans Speculate that Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Are Engaged

On Tuesday, August 31, Rosica posted a selfie of Demet Özdemir and her boyfriend Oğuzhan Koç on Instagram.

Alessandro captioned the picture: 'The post on @demetozdemir is missing less and less. What idea did you have?!? What will I talk about?!? Will I speak well?!? Bad?!! Let's kill time in the meantime. I'll read to you all.'



Some people have suspected that Rosica would announce that the engagement between Özdemir and Koç is fake, and that, in reality, Sanem's performer is romantically linked to Yaman.

For Fans, Can Yaman Would Be Dating Demet Özdemir

In fact, among the comments below Alessandro Rosica's post, some people agreed that Turkish actors would have a secret love story.

A follower of Alessandro wrote in this regard: 'Even the story between Demet and Oğuzhan is fake. Demet and Can have secretly dated in recent months.'

Another person wrote that Yaman and Özdemir would actually be together, while a third commentator wrote that he thinks the protagonists of DayDreamer - The wings of the dream are a real couple.

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir Continue to Lead Separate Lives

Despite fans suspicions about the hypothetical secret relationship, the performers of Can and Sanem continue their lives separately. While the actress is currently engaged to Oğuzhan Koç, the future Sandokan seems to have ended his relationship with Diletta Leotta.

Privacy of Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir

Both Turkish actors are reserved about their private lives, even in interviews, they have always been reluctant to talk about their love affairs.

In fact, after the strong rumors circulated about breaking off the engagement with the DAZN sports presenter, Can Yaman has not come out to deny or confirm the news,

At the moment, the only certain thing is that Can and Diletta have been apart for a few weeks. Therefore, all that remains is to wait for the evening of Thursday September 2, to find out if Alessandro Rosica will confirm the theses of his followers, regarding Can and Demet.