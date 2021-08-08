Why Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir's Wedding Was Cancelled?

New rumors about the former relationship between co-stars of Erkenci Kuş (Early Bird / Daydreamer) Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, have emerged.

Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir had made Erkenci Kuş fans' dream when they played the leading actors of one of the most romantic love stories ever.

Given the complicity born on set, there have often been talks of flirtation between the two actors of the Turkish soap.

But now, a new shocking revelation has emerged, which is capable of wiping out any indiscretion.

It seems, in fact, that Can and Demet were officially engaged and were heading towards marriage, however, the relationship had ended due to the betrayal of the Yaman to Demet, according to a new report by Italian website, ComingSoon.





Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir: Hot Gossip About Erkenci Kuş Actors

Erkenci Kuş won the hearts of Canale5 spectators, thanks also to the skill of the stars who played Can Divit and Sanem Aydın.

ComingSoon.it reported that the two protagonists of the Turkish soap had lived a unique love story, made up of ups and downs, obstacles to overcome and a lot of romance.

Perhaps, also due to the popularity achieved by the TV series, viewers have often imagined Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir falling in love even in real life.

In the last hours, Biagio D'Anelli has launched a decidedly spicy scoop that concerns the relationship between the two actors.

"It was true that he wanted to marry Demet, but it all went wrong because he cheated on her, because she caught him in a hotel", the scoop that made Erkenci Kuş fans tremble .

If so, it would also explain why Can and Demet have often shown themselves reluctant to talk about their relationship in public, preferring not to feed the gossip, perhaps not to bring up the pain of their separation, the Italian website added.

Currently, Demet is happily in love with Oğuzhan Koç, so there would be no room for a flashback with Can Yaman.

As for Can Yaman, he proposed to Diletta Leotta.

Separately, the sports journalist has decided to return to Catania for the holidays.

According to Chi magazine, Diletta is without her sweetheart Can Yaman, and the couple have not shown themselves together for some time now.

As if that were not enough, the Sandokan project is at risk, as it's been rumored due to the tense relationship between Can, who will play the Tiger of Malaysia, and Luca Argentero, chosen for the role of Yanez.