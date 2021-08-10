Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç Address Separation Claims (Pictures)

It was claimed that the famous couple Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç have broken up.

The claim of Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç's separation, who have been in love for a while, has created a fuss on social media.

When the breakup report went viral between followers, the beautiful actress immediately responded.

According to Sabah Daily Newspaper, Demet wrote on Twitter: 'We don't know about this.'

Later on, the young couple decided to visually debunk the separation rumors, by sharing the same picture on their Instagram Stories, where they were flying on a luxurious jet.

Demet Özdemir Career Is Soaring

Famous actress Demet Özdemir maintains a very successful career management.

In her archive there has been TV series, movies, and commercial deals, which have brought great gains to the famous actress.

Demet Özdemir, who gains both experience and financial reward, is rapidly climbing the career ladder.

The famous actress made a different choice after the rom-com The Early Bird was highly appreciated next to co-star Can Yaman.

The actress, who put forward her drama performance in TV series My Home My Destiny, was again very successful. This success of Demet Özdemir encouraged producers to lay down their offers.

Production for the movie Love Tactics, which will be released on Netflix, has reached the final stage. The fun set shared by Demet Özdemir and Şükrü Özyıldız has been attracting a lot of attention on social media for a while.

The film crew, who last shot in Cappadocia, will soon complete their work.