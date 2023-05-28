Are Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny an item?

ALBAWABA - Rumors claim that Egyptian artists Dina El Sherbiny and Tamer Hosny are romantically linked.

Actor Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny have recently collaborated together on a new movie titled, Taj.

Earlier, Hosny and El Sherbiny both took to Instagram to share a tribute to one another and expressed their happiness working together.

Hosny wrote: "He wrote: "The beautiful star, Dina El Sherbiny, you lit up your movie Taj, and I hope the movie will be a continuation in your successful career, and may god bless you and us."

While El Sherbiny penned: "Tamer... No matter what I say, I am not able to explain how happy I am with what you said, I used to love you and respect you on a professional level, but now as I got to know you, I love you and respect you on a personal level."

Hosny recently split from his wife, Basma Boussel, and rumors started swirling that a love story has started between Hosny and El Sherbiny after their recent collaboration.

Dina broke her silence to deny the rumors in a recent TV appearance, and revealed that she doesn't listen to all the rumors, and stated that there is no romantic relationship going on between her and the singer.