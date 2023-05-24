Basma Boussel attacks Tamer Hosny on Instagram

ALBAWABA - Egyptian star Tamer Hosny angered his ex-wife, Basma Boussel after he celebrated his manager, Hala Omar's wedding.

Tamer Hosny shared a video of himself during Hala Omar's wedding to her husband Amr on his Instagram account, where he appeared standing next to her as his arm placed around hers.

In a lengthy comment, Hosny explained how much Hala means to him and wrote: "I've known Hala Omar since she was a kid, she was one of my fans who fought for my name, she was 14 years-old and I decided to hire her as a manager instead of hiring a company."



He added: "That kid grew up to be Hala Omar, and her husband, Amr asked me for her hand in marriage because I am like her mother and father, who passed away, let us wish the newly weds well wishes."

Boussel was not happy with Hosny's post and re-shared the video on her story and wrote: "Only god will can judge you, The respect of a relationship starts with the respect of others, especially if there was someone who was the main reason behind destroying your home and the lives of your children, actions speak louder than words, unfollow forever."