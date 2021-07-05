Are You Jealous Kerem?! Hande Erçel STUNS in Black Bikini With Sister Gamze Erçel (Pictures)

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2021 - 08:05 GMT
Turkish actress Hande Erçel has gone to a mini vacation with sister Gamze Erçel last weekend.

Hande and her older sister Gamze were spotted on a luxurious gulet they rented with a group of friends in Orak Island.

Hande Erçel ercel wearing bikini

Erçel's sister was seen washing herself while on stairs after she got out of the sea.

Hande Erçel ercel wearing bikini gamze

As for Hande, who changed her bikini later, she attracted the attention with her fit physique.

Hande Erçel ercel wearing bikini

Prior to the black bikini shots, Hande Erçel gained great appreciation on social media when she posted a picture while sporting leopard-printed swimsuit.

The beautiful actress, who has 22.8 million followers on Instagram, received 2.3 million likes and thousands of comments hailing her summery look.

Hande Erçel ercel wearing swimsuit

Hande Erçel, 27, had recently celebrated her boyfriend Kerem Bürsin's 34th birthday.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of her and Kerem in black and white and captioned it: "I'm so lucky to have you."

hande kerem birthday

Later, Kerem was asked by journalists: “Do you think you are lucky with each other?” Bürsin answered the question "Absolutely".

Erçel could not hide his embarrassment when journalists reminded her of Kerem Bürsin's words "I am very lucky to be with Hande". 

The famous actress replied: "I am lucky, he is lucky, we are both lucky."

