Kerem Bürsin Shares the Most Romantic Picture While Carrying Hande Erçel in the Air

Kerem Bürsin doesn't need dumbbells, because he's got the most beautiful weight to lift, it's girlfriend Hande Erçel.

Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin has shared the most romantic picture of him and Hande Erçel since they announced their love last April in Maldives.

As Spanish media refer to their series Sen Çal Kapimi as “Love is In the Air”, Kerem indeed held love in the air, as he shared the shot with his 8.4 million followers on Instagram, and only tagged Hande's Instagram profile, @handemiyy.

The romantic picture revealed Bürsin's strength as well as Erçel's grace, which was taken in an outdoor garden and exuded summer vibes.

Of course, the picture has found its way to HanKer fans, as it was widely circulated among them.

Arab HanKers adored the shot too, as they left comments like: "Because of the beauty of the picture, it looks like it's been photoshopped", "I died, and cause of death is HanKer's beauty".

Meanwhile, another commentator suspected the authenticity of love between Kerem and Hande, and called it a promotional move to their series, assuming that they will call it quits after the show.