Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tie The Knot

By Alexandra Abumuhor

US singer Ariana Grande, 27, and real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, said their I do's at an intimate at-home ceremony this weekend.

According to Grande's spokesperson, the wedding had less than 20 guests, and the whole room was "happy and full of love," the small wedding took place in Ariana's home in Montecito, California.

The private ceremony suits the newly married couple, as Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez try to keep their relationship out of the limelight as much as possible.

The love birds started their romance journey in January 2020, and 11 months later, Gomez popped the question to Ariana, The "7 rings" interpreter announced her engagement on Instagram and proudly presented her ring.

The couple started dating in quarantine in L.A. amid the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, They first made their relationship official when they appeared in the music video for Grande's song with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U" in May 2020.