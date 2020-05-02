Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Record the Charity Single 'Stuck With U'

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have recorded a new single for charity.

The singers, both 26, share the same manager Scooter Braun and have revealed that they have recorded the charity single 'Stuck With U', with all proceeds going to the children of first responders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin wrote on Instagram: "Here is the announcement. Very excited because we have finally done it. I'm releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th

"Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children's Foundation @1strcf."

Ariana added: "Stuck With U by me and @justinbieber. May 8. grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children's foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic."

Ariana added a message which read: "All net profits from the sales and streams of 'Stuck With U will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by Covid-19 in partnership with the first responders children's founddation."

And Scooter wrote: "Today in keeping with our promise to always pay it forward we announce our initiative at @sb_projects to release multiple singles this year for charity in these trying times. Grateful to Ariana and Justin for kicking it off with this amazing song #stuckwithu. Proceeds from the streams and sales of 'Stuck with U' will be donated to First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.

"Thank you to Universal Music Group, @defjam @republicrecords @spotify @applemusic @amazonmusic @freddywexler @skylerstonestreet @iamwhitphillips @joshgudwin @gianstone @shaunanep @allisonjamiekaye and everyone on the @sb_projects team and everyone who helped make this happen. And most of all thank you again to @justinbieber and @arianagrande for always stepping up for others!"

The pop stars last teamed up for a performance during Ariana's headline set at Coachella last year.

They duetted on Justin's 2015 hit 'Sorry' for what marked Justin's first live performance in two years.

Meanwhile, the pair also recently joined Billie Eilish in launching a set of cloth face masks to raise money for musicians affected by coronavirus.

The trio are just some of the stars who have designed their own face masks to support the charity Helping Musicians UK.

Alongside the products, they wrote: "100 per cent of the net proceeds from the sale of this product will be donated to the musicians benevolent fund, working as Help Musicians UK, with a minimum donation per product sold of £8/€8/$8 ... Helping Musicians UK is an independent UK charity for professional musicians of all genres, from starting out through to retirement."