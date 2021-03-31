Ariana Grande Confirms She Will be Replacing Nick Jonas on The Voice!

  1. Home
Published March 31st, 2021 - 06:39 GMT
Ariana Grande, The Voice, Nick Jonas
The Voice is a singing reality competition series
Ariana Grande joins 'The Voice' Season 21 as coach

Ariana Grande has joined The Voice as a coach in Season 21.

The 27-year-old singer and actress confirmed Tuesday that she will replace Nick Jonas as a coach in the new season.7

Grande joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton.

"surprise!!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you," she wrote on Instagram.

Legend responded on Twitter.

"So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" he wrote.

Grande also confirmed the news in a statement.

"I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family!" she said. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

The Voice is a singing reality competition series that is currently in its 20th season on NBC.

Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, in October. The album features the singles "Positions," "34+35" and "POV."

