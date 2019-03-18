Ariana Grande Gets The Word 'Always' Inked
Ariana Grande insisted her latest ink was 'not a cover up' (Source: Arianagrande / Instagram)
She's already covered several tattoos associated with her former fiance Pete Davidson.
But on Sunday, Ariana Grande insisted her latest ink was 'not a cover up' of a previous tattoo which depicted the word 'Always'.
This despite the fact the leafy ink occurred right on top of the word, which happened to be in her Saturday Night Live star ex's handwriting.
Sure, Jan: Ariana Grande insisted her latest ink was 'not a cover up' of a previous tattoo which depicted the word 'Always'
In the photo, the Dangerous Woman hitmaker reclined on a couch while showing off the new artwork - a leafy branch sketched on her ribcage.
The post was captioned: 'post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :) not a cover up just evolvin'
'also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon.'
@girlknewyork is Grande's regular tattoo artist, the New York-based Mira Mariah.
Repeat business: @girlknewyork is Grande's regular tattoo artist, the New York based Mira Mariah [pictured, right]
It wouldn't be the first time the Thank U, Next hitmaker covered up a tattoo that reminded her of Set It Up star Davidson.
She got the number 8418 tattooed on her foot as a tribute to Pete's dad who died on 9/11, before covering it with an image of a dog.
Around the same time, the exes covered up other tattoos they received during their engagement, with coordinating designs.
Ariana covered up her 'Pete' tattoo with a black heart - the same shape the SNL actor opted for when hiding his neck artwork of Grande's signature bunny ears.
