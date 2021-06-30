Ariana Grande Gives Away $1,000,000 of Free Therapy!

The '7 Rings' hitmaker has teamed up with BetterHelp - an online therapy portal - for a new initiative that she hopes will encourage people to ask for help when they need it and remove the stigma surrounding having counselling.



She announced on Instagram: "Thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy! While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!"



The scheme will allow people to receive a free month of therapy and Ariana hopes it will be a "helpful starting point" to encourage fans to use the services in the long term.



She continued: "I hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month.



"After that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise! thank you so much to @betterhelp and I can’t wait to do more work together."



The 28-year-old star has previously credited seeing a therapist for having "saved [her] life".



In 2018, a fan tweeted and asked: "Who is Ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients?”



The 'Thank U, Next' singer replied: "This is funny as f*** but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. You don’t have to be in constant pain and you can process trauma.

I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible."