Did Ariana Grande get divorced?

ALBAWABA - Ariana Grande sparks divorce rumors as she takes off her wedding ring.

Singer Ariana Grande had her fans worried as she was spotted at Wimbledon this weekend without her wedding ring.

Over the past recent period, there have been rumors that things are not going well with Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez.

During the Wimbledon match on Sunday, the God is a Woman hitmaker did not have her wedding ring on, and she was not afraid to hide it as the event featured a number of A-list celebrities.

The singer nailed a seat between Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey, and Gomez was missing which fueled even more gossip.

This is not the first time Ariana was seen without her ring, as over the past months, Grande's finger has been ring-less on her Instagram stories.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in 2021, in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

ariana grande and dalton gomez wedding pics are so cute🤍 pic.twitter.com/NbPenLaxy3 — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) May 26, 2021

The news has not been confirmed.