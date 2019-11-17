Ariana Grande Reveals She is Currently Battling a Health Crisis

The 26-year-old singer is currently battling with her health, which has left her struggling to "breathe" whilst on stage, and has caused her "throat and head" to be in "so much pain".





Writing on her Instagram Story on Saturday (16.11.19) night, she said: "so i'm still very sick. i've been sick since the last london show. i don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. i sound okay i'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breath during the show. (sic)"



The '7 Rings' hitmaker is due to take to the stage in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday (17.11.19), and has said her performance could be in jeopardy if her health doesn't improve.



She continued: "i am seeing my doctor and trying my v best to get better for tomorrow's show. the last thing i would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left. i'm truly cherishing every moment of this.



"i just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out. please take this as a gentle heads up. i don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if god forbid i can't make the show happen.



"love you with all my heart and will keep you posted. (sic)"



And whilst Ariana is struggling with her physical health, she recently said her mental health has improved, as she reflected on the 12 months since she released 'Thank U, Next' - in which she examines her past relationships with the likes of former fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - and said she had "learned and healed".



She said: "Happy birthday 'thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal. (sic)"