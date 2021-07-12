Ariana Grande Shares Amsterdam Honeymoon Pictures

by: Alexandra Abumuhor

Ariana Grande Gives her 250 million followers a glimpse of her Amsterdam honeymoon alone with some intimate pictures from their vacation.

The singer shared a series of images featuring her and her real-estate husband, the snaps shoed a windmill, one of Amsterdam's famed canals at a Jazz club, and in one shot, the newlyweds posed together in giant yellow wooden shoes.

She captioned her slideshow, which gained nearly 4 million likes in five hours, with a snail and waffle emoji.

The singer and real estate agent, 25, exchanged vows at her $6.75m home in Montecito, California, in front of less than 20 people.

“Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed,” a source said. “She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes.”

"Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time," the insider shared back then. "You could tell they were in love, and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married."