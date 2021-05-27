Ariana Grande Shares Secret Wedding Pictures Marrying Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures from her surprise wedding to Dalton Gomez.

The superstar singer, 27, married the 25-year-old luxury home realtor in an intimate ceremony at her $6.75million home in Montecito, California, earlier this month.

In the photographs, which were posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, she is seen wearing a breath-taking Vera Wang gown and short veil, and looks a picture of bliss while sharing a kiss with her new husband.

'5.15.21,' Ariana captioned several of the posts.





Ariana looked stunning showcasing her slim figure in a form-fitting silk charmeuse white wedding gown, which featured a sexy low-cut back and exposed bra-strap closure.

She wore a traditional white wedding veil, topped off with a stylish and trendy bow.

According to Vogue, Ariana began planning her wedding dress long before she and Dalton ever went public with their relationship; the popstar first asked fame designer Vera to create a custom gown for her at the Met Gala 'a few years ago', the fashion publication revealed.

'On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look…and the iconic designer delivered,' the magazine shared.

But while the dress was undoubtedly showstopping, the heart-rending images of the bride and groom took center stage in Ariana's Instagram posts, with one sweet snap showing the couple in the midst of a romantic embrace.

Dalton effortlessly held Ariana in his arms while planting a kiss on her neck.

Photos also captured the gorgeously decorated space, which was adorned with hanging florals and lit candles.

The newlyweds looked to be in their own world as they shared a kiss inside the candlelit space.

The images also showed Ariana getting ready for her big day with the help of her glam squad, which included makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Josh Liu.

Despite the monumental occasion, Ariana looked as cool as a cucumber as stylists completed her hair and makeup.

Ariana's glam squad also appears to have had one other very important job on the day - covering up several of the singer's more prominent arm tattoos.

Although the chart-topper chose to leave some of her body art on show, such as her hand tattoos, and some script on her shoulder, she concealed several of the inkings on her arms, including two large butterflies, and a Pokemon piece.

The final look beauty look for the day featured natural, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, and a half-up 'do that allowed Ariana's long locks to hang in loose waves around her shoulders - without taking any attention away from her veil and other accessories.

One particularly poignant piece of jewelry modeled by the beautiful bride on her wedding day was an 'upside-down' earring that dangled from one lobe. The diamond-and-pearl piece was created by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to match Ariana's engagement ring and was part of a pair, with the other worn the correct way up in the opposite ear.

'The meaning behind this is significant to Ariana, as it represents appreciating the lowest or the “upside down” moments in her life and how they have contributed to where and who she is now,' Vogue revealed.

Ariana tied the knot with the real estate agent earlier this month at her $6.75m home in Montecito, California, and had just 20 close friends and family present for the special occasion - including her mom Joan and dad Ed Butera, both of whom walked her down the aisle.

The groom - who wore a suit by Tom Ford - waited for his stunning bride underneath flowers that were suspended from the ceiling, and hung just above the couple as they exchanged their vows, during which they 'committed to happy ever after, in love forever', according to Vogue.

It comes after Ariana announced that she was engaged to Dalton in December after just nearly one year of dating.

A representative for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE: 'They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.'