Ashley Cain's Newest Tattoo is a Tribute to His Late Daughter Azaylia

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Ashley Cain gets huge tattoo tribute to late daughter Azaylia on his neck.

The former footballer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of him getting his daughter Azaylia's name tattooed on his neck.

Azaylia lost her 6-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia when she was just eight months old.

In a video soundtracked by Ed Sheeran's 'Photograph', tattoo artist Uzzi Canby could be seen filling in an orange heart above the ‘i’ in Azaylia’s name.

On the other side of Ashley’s neck, a huge tattoo of a lion is shown in the video, which is also a tribute to Azaylia as he and his wife often referred to her as their “likkle lion.”

''My Angel, My Likkle Lion, My Azaylia.'' Cain captioned the video, he then thanked his tattoo artist for 'creating something special'.

''My number 1 forever and always!'' he ended the caption.

following his ink session, the English athlete posted a touching birthday tribute to his daughter sitting in her hospital bed, ‘To have thought we would’ve been celebrating 11 months of your life today has taken my legs from underneath me.'' he wrote.

‘But watching this video and realising that no matter how tough our day was, we could always smile has made me want to try and smile for you today princess, because I know you will be looking down from heaven and smiling for me.'

‘Happy heavenly 11 months Azaylia, you were and always will be the light and the love of my life!’

Ashley has kept his fans updated on how he is coping since she passed, with thousands of people following the heartbreaking story.